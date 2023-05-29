Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 29, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Like Senate, Reps extend implementation of 2022 supplementary budget to December 31

The House of Representatives on Sunday extended the implementation of the 2022 supplementary budget of N819 billion from June 30 to December 31.Read more

2. Ortom leaves behind N187bn debt for incoming administration in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Sunday the sum of N734.9 billion was accrued to the state under his watch in the last eight years.Read more

3. US delegation, Rwandan president, Kagame arrive for Tinubu’s inauguration

The United States delegation for Monday’s inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in the country.Read more

4. Gov El-Rufai proscribes Southern Kaduna group hours to end of tenure

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has proscribed the Atyap Community Development Association in the Southern part of the state.Read more

5. Police arrests 5 Yoruba Nation agitators over illegal broadcast, hijack of radio station in Oyo

Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested five Yoruba Nation agitators who allegedly hijacked Amuludun FM radio station in Ibadan with the intention to declare the South-West’s liberation from NigeriaRead more

6. Buhari confers national honours on 338 Nigerians, friends of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of National honours on 338 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to mark the country’s democratic transition process.Read more

7. AON reveals Nigerian airlines risk US, Europe aviation safety ban over Nigeria Air

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has disclosed that Nigeria risks being banned from the airspace of the United States and European countries due to the handling of Nigeria Air’s certification by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.Read more

8. Weekly roundup: Investors trade N33.899bn worth of shares, UBA, Zenith among week’s top equities

The stock market closed this week with equity traders exchanging N33.899 billion for 1.963 billion shares in 30,827 deals.Read more

9. Buhari orders return of Obalende prayer ground in Lagos to Muslim community

President Muhammad Buhari has ordered that the control of the Obalende Eid prayer ground be returned to the Jama’atul Muslimeen Council of the Lagos Central Mosque.Read more

10. Iwobi’s Everton escape relegation as Iheanacho, Ndidi drop with Leicester

It was mixed outcomes for Super Eagles stars battling to avoid relegation in the Premier League as the final day results only favour Alex Iwobi’s Everton.Read more

