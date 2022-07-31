News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday July 31st 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket tops agenda as Dogara, Babachir Lawal meet Gov Wike in Port Harcourt
The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and ex-Secretary to the Government of Federation, Babachir Lawal, on Saturday visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, in Port Harcourt. Read more
2. Ex-SGF, Lawal, asks Nigerians to reject Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has called on Nigerians to reject the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for choosing a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate. Read more
3. Only APC exists in Ebonyi,’ Umahi mocks PDP, others ahead of 2023 elections
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, declared on Saturday that nobody in his state would vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party except the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more
4. APC Senator, Abbo, adds voice to calls for Buhari’s impeachment
Elisha Abbo, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, has supported the effort by opposition senators to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from office. Read more
5. 2023: INEC reveals dates for collection of PVCs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Saturday the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for persons captured in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in the country would be ready between October and November. Read more
6. Emirates to reduce Nigerian flights over trapped $85m
The Emirates Airline has revealed that it will reduce its operations in Nigeria from next month over funds that it is unable to repatriate. Read more
7. Manufacturers say CBN’s new lending rate of 14% will bring hardship to Nigerians
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described the recent upward review of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) as unfriendly to Nigerians. Read more
8. Two women arrested for allegedly stealing baby in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested two women for allegedly stealing a one-week-old baby in Ogun State. Read more
9. Gunmen kill three police officers, five vigilantes in Kogi
Gunmen on Saturday killed eight security agents, including three police officers during an attack at Jidda-Bassa community, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State. Read more
10. Liverpool beat Man City to win Community Shield
Liverpool have started their season on a bright note after they defeated Manchester City 3-1 to win Community Shield. Read more
