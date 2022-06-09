National Security Council blames ISWAP for Ondo church attack

The National Security Council said on Thursday members of the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) were behind last weekend’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in the Owo area of Ondo State.

Gunmen had last Sunday killed 40 people during an attack on the church.

Several other victims of the attack are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the state.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, was also at the briefing.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).



Others at the meeting were the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

The rest were the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

Aregbesola said security agencies are closing in on the perpetrators.

He added that the council also directed security agents to fish out those behind last month’s killing of the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, Deborah Samuel.

